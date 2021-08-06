Features

WATCH | Lewis Hamilton driving his loud Pagani Zonda in Monaco

06 August 2021 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton last year declared he was doing his best to be environmentally friendly, and that he wouldn't be driving any of the petrol-engined supercars in his collection.

“I don’t drive any of the cars that I own any more. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC,” he told reporters in September. Hamilton, a vegan, said he also requested to be collected from airports in electric vehicles, and had sold his private jet.

However, the Briton couldn't resist taking his V12-engined Pagani Zonda LH for a spin through the streets of Monaco earlier this week. And he didn't keep it a secret, based on  the number of paparazzi seen snapping pictures of him in this YouTube video uploaded by ExoticCarspotters.

Though Monaco's tight and busy streets aren't the ideal place to stretch the legs of a supercar,  we do get to hear the loud roar of the Mercedes-AMG 7.3-litre V12 engine as Hamilton drives it through a tunnel.

The one-off Pagani Zonda 760 LH (the “LH” stands for Lewis Hamilton) is part of a collection that includes a Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and 1960s Shelby Cobra among other cars in the seven-times champion's garage.

