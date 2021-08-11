WATCH | The 500km/h Devel 16 supercar being tested

Whatever happened to the Devel 16, the jet-fighter-inspired supercar that was going to shatter every road speed record?

The Dubai-developed supercar has been in development since before smartphones were invented (Devel was founded in 2006, predating the iPhone by a year), but its long journey from automotive vapourware to real world production has hit speed humps along the way.

The extended gestation has prompted cynics to wonder whether it will ever become a roadgoing reality, or end up on the boulevard of broken dreams.

The Devel 16 was conceived to become the world’s fasted supercar, powered by a ludicrously muscular 12.3-litre V16 engine with four turbochargers, pushing out 5,007 horsepower (3,733kW) — that’s three times more powerful than a Bugatti Chiron.

The need to fit that monster-sized engine in the back is the reason for the two-seater car being cartoonishly long, but everything about the car is over the top, including its large afterburner-style exhausts.