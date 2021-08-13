Covid-fearing New Yorkers cough-up for R5m ‘car condos’

A Manhattan garage operator is betting New York city dwellers in the Covid-19 era are driving more and would pay a premium for a personal place to put their cars.

Centerpark converted an Upper East Side garage into a condominium, but instead of apartments it is selling 23 parking spaces, and hired a luxury real estate broker to market them for sale to the public for as much as $350,000 (roughly R5,184,130) each.

“So many people have said ‘I’m not going to get on the subway again for a very, very long time’,” said Kirsten Jordan, the Douglas Elliman Real Estate broker who is marketing the units.

“There are others saying, ‘I’m paying $60 (roughly R888) to get from the Upper East Side to Tribeca because Ubers are so expensive. It might make sense to buy a spot’.”

The pandemic has transformed where New Yorkers live, how they work and how they get around. As of mid-July, weekday subway ridership had plummeted 54% from the pre-coronavirus days, according to the Partnership for New York City. The number of city-bound travelers on the suburban commuter rails was down more than half.

New vehicle registrations in Manhattan jumped 27% in 2020 to 55,748, according to the state department of motor vehicles. They’re on course to top that total this year, with 37,735 new registrations recorded up to July 29.

That has increased demand for parking, according to Centerpark CEO Gregg Reuben.