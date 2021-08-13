These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R200,000

Another month, another mammoth fuel-price increase. With the cost of petrol and diesel (and the general cost of living) climbing at an alarming rate, two car families may be considering scaling down one of their vehicles to something that’s a little more frugal with fuel.

If you’re in that boat and have a maximum of R200,000 to spend, what fuel-efficient options are out there? Well, if we limit ourselves to vehicles that return a claimed 5.0l/100km or less and examine the 10 most searched for sub-R200,000 variants on the used market, three particular vehicles stand out. They are, of course, by no means equal and appeal to distinctly different tastes and needs.