Features

WATCH | Netflix releases trailer for Michael Schumacher documentary

25 August 2021 - 14:54 By Motoring Staff

Netflix has released its official trailer for Schumacher — an intimate documentary detailing the life and career of legendary German F1 driver Michael Schumacher.

Fully supported by his family, the film features rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage and draws a sensitive yet critical portrait of the seven-time world champion.

Directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech, the documentary explores the many facets that made and define this complex athlete and accompanies him on his meteoric rise in this challenging and dangerous sport which is followed by millions worldwide. 

Schumacher will release globally on Netflix on September 1 2021.

WATCH | 2021 Rimac Nevera smashes quarter-mile world record

If there's one thing electric cars are really good at that's accelerating neck-snappingly fast in a straight line. Especially those in the breed's ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Abdo Feghali drifts the streets of Durban

If you're at all familiar with the world of drifting then you'll know who Abdo “Dado” Feghali is. Hailing from Beirut, Lebanon, this 44-year-old ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Lewis Hamilton driving his loud Pagani Zonda in Monaco

Though Monaco's tight and busy streets aren't the ideal place to stretch the legs of a supercar, we do get to hear the loud roar of the Mercedes-AMG ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Outa asks Mbalula to rethink deadline for renewing driving licences amid ... news
  2. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  4. Increased demand, less stock sees local used car prices rise Features
  5. Valentino Rossi to become a first-time father news

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan