These are SA’s 10 most affordable SUVs

They’re small, stylish and practical, and they’re taking the market by storm. Subcompact SUVS, otherwise known as crossovers, have boomed in popularity due to their combination of eye-catching styling, keen pricing, frugal running costs and that all-important elevated ground clearance for mounting kerbs.

Here’s a look at the 10 most affordable subcompact SUVs in SA:

Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt 1.2 G80 K2+ — R158,999

The name is a mouthful but the price isn’t, and the India-built vehicle is the country’s most affordable crossover.

The G80 K2+ is the entry-level model but comes with essentials like dual airbags, ABS brakes, power steering and aircon.

There are better-equipped derivatives in the range and the flagship K8 version, with items like park distance control and Bluetooth, is priced at a still-attractive R224,999.

The KUV 100 Nxt isn’t the most refined car, however, with a vocal engine and significant wind noise. Its 61kW/115Nm 1.2 three-cylinder petrol car is capable of cruising at 120km/h but the car is happiest in city driving.

Warranty: Three years/100,000km

Service plan: Optional