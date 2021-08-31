Features

WATCH | Trapped semi-truck load gets taken out by freight train (warning: strong language)

31 August 2021 - 09:06 By Motoring Staff

We imagine that driving a semi-truck must be a challenging job at the best of times. Even more so when you're asked to tow inordinately long or large objects as they require extra planning, space and foresight – especially when executing manoeuvres in built-up areas. 

Usually making a tight turn over a railway crossing wouldn't be too much of a problem, but when you've got a massive wind turbine blade behind you, well, it has the potential to ruin your day. 

This is exactly what happened to this unfortunate truck driver who got stuck making a right turn through a Texas small town rail crossing. After running out of space the blade was trapped halfway across the tracks with a freight train approaching at speed. Facebook user Jon Throgmorton filmed the ensuing chaos – or slow train wreck – as it happened.

Luckily nobody was seriously injured, however please be warned that the clip contains some strong language. Although, given the situation, this is probably to be expected. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Netflix releases trailer for Michael Schumacher documentary

Netflix has released its official trailer for 'Schumacher' – an intimate documentary detailing the life and career of legendary German F1 driver ...
Motoring
5 days ago

'I want you to see yourself on the car': Artist makes Porsche's 911 his own

From small businesses with cheerfully branded vans, to memorable motorsport liveries seared onto the collective psyche of spectators, mobile art ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Lewis Hamilton driving his loud Pagani Zonda in Monaco

Though Monaco's tight and busy streets aren't the ideal place to stretch the legs of a supercar, we do get to hear the loud roar of the Mercedes-AMG ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  3. Motorists can expect some relief at the pumps in September as oil price retreats news
  4. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news
  5. New 2021 Mercedes-Benz Citan is a compact van that can New Models

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...