WATCH | Trapped semi-truck load gets taken out by freight train (warning: strong language)

We imagine that driving a semi-truck must be a challenging job at the best of times. Even more so when you're asked to tow inordinately long or large objects as they require extra planning, space and foresight – especially when executing manoeuvres in built-up areas.

Usually making a tight turn over a railway crossing wouldn't be too much of a problem, but when you've got a massive wind turbine blade behind you, well, it has the potential to ruin your day.

This is exactly what happened to this unfortunate truck driver who got stuck making a right turn through a Texas small town rail crossing. After running out of space the blade was trapped halfway across the tracks with a freight train approaching at speed. Facebook user Jon Throgmorton filmed the ensuing chaos – or slow train wreck – as it happened.

Luckily nobody was seriously injured, however please be warned that the clip contains some strong language. Although, given the situation, this is probably to be expected.