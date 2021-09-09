The best cars we saw at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich

This week, Munich is hosting IAA Mobility, a reinvention of the car show that for seven decades occurred annually in Frankfurt, until the Covid-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.

Set amid environmental protests that shut down roadways and the build-up to a September 26 election that will see German Chancellor Angela Merkel replaced after 16 years, IAA has been rebranded to a “mobility” showcase of electric scooters and e-bikes, electric buses and trams, transportation pods, and – oh, yes – some cars, too.

It was the first major automotive show to be held since pandemic cancellations brought Germany’s trade show industry a $47bn (roughly R666,752,810,000) loss, according to the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry.

Car brands were already questioning the relevance of car shows before Covid-19 arrived. Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Bentley opted to skip this one, too. But several major original equipment manufacturers thought it worth their while to be a part of the confab, which was staged at Munich’s gargantuan convention hall and some of the city’s most significant and beautiful historical sites, including the Bayerische Staatsoper opera house. Merkel and Formula One Champion Nico Rosberg were among the attendees.