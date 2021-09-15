CAR CLINIC | A brief history of the internal combustion engine Pt 2

We commence the second part of our overview of internal combustion engines with a brief look at the legendary V8 engine. Ever since Ford's advances in casting techniques made the production of a low-cost V8 possible in the early 1930s, this engine layout has occupied a special place in the dreams and memories of car nuts. For a while in the late 30s and early post-war years, the V8 engine became almost synonymous with Ford.

Different crankshaft designs can be used with a V8, but the one chosen by Ford for its 3.9-litre Flathead (sidevalve engine), and subsequently favoured by almost all American manufacturers, was the so-called cross-plane crankshaft. This layout produces the very distinctive, deep, V8 rumble which is surely one of the greatest sounds in all of creation. With suitable counterweights on the crankshaft, these engines can also be made exceptionally smooth. I once spoke to a Ford mechanic who did his apprenticeship on sidevalve V8s. The valve clearances on the Flathead weren't adjustable, and could only be altered by grinding a tiny bit of metal off the end of the valve stem.

Mechanics were so familiar with this operation that they could predict exactly how many “thou” (thousandths of an inch) you will take off with one turn of the grinding wheel. If the valve clearances were spot-on, the engine would be so smooth that you could place a pencil upright on the engine block while the engine was idling and it would not topple over. In the workshop where this mechanic spent his apprentice years, this was the final test applied by the formidable foreman before the car could go back to the customer. A pencil that toppled on a car you had attended to was not viewed sympathetically.

Ford's main rival in the low-priced field, Chevrolet, had to wait until 1955 before it received its own V8 engine. But it was worth the wait. This engine, which started out with a displacement of 4.3 litres, would eventually grow to 6.6 litres, but it was in 5.7 litres (350 cubic-inch) form that it achieved immortal fame. Although it was discontinued on GM assembly lines in 2003, it is still being built by a GM subsidiary in the US, as a crate engine for replacement purposes, and to satisfy the hot-rodding community. More than 100,000,000 (that's right – a hundred million) SBCs have been built, and for an engine aficionado, the letters SBC will forever stand for “Small Block Chevrolet”.