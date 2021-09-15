SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW T-Cross vs Kia Sonet vs Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Earlier this year a prominent banking firm said the average amount it financed for new car purchases in SA is R358,390. That would mean a monthly instalment of R7,267 with an interest rate of 8% over 60 months and no balloon payment.

An assortment of competent products could be considered at this price point and certainly well below. Like the trio we are investigating this week.

The realm of compact crossovers and compact sport-utility vehicles require no introduction. Although the jury might still be out on what exactly distinguishes the two terms, for the sake of simplicity we can infer either to be: smallish in dimension, with a hatched tailgate, elevated ground clearance and assertive styling.

Our contenders

The oldest in our trio is the Volkswagen T-Cross, launched to the local market in September 2019. The Kia Sonet arrived earlier this year. So did the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and its twin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which we thought not to include because, well, why complicate proceedings? The only factors setting those two doppelgangers apart are dealership footprints and durations of warranties and service plans.

The Nissan Magnite, which joined the market in May, is conspicuous by absence in this comparison. We had made an attempt to secure one. Unfortunately, the test unit suffered a collision before we were due to receive it, with frontal damage that rendered it out of action.

The T-Cross represented here is the entry-level Comfortline 1.0 TSI manual, priced at R347,100 before options. With options it costs an eye-watering R407,800. The Kia Sonet range starts at R269,995 while the 1.5 EX automatic tested here costs R310,995. Suzuki sells the Vitara Brezza from R244,900. Tested here is the high-grade GLX manual, with a price-tag of R289,900. We should mention this is less expensive than the Toyota Urban Cruiser, where the range kicks off at R255,300 and you will pay R300,400 for the GLX-equivalent, the XR grade.