Iconic VW models still doing a roaring trade in Mzansi

It’s been a whopping 70 years since the first Volkswagen vehicle manufactured in SA rolled off the production line. Now, seven decades after that inaugural classic Beetle was bolted together, the Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) factory in the Eastern Cape has manufactured more than four million vehicles.

Since we also happen to find ourselves in Heritage Month, we thought it pertinent to take a look at some of the most-loved VWs still doing a roaring trade on the used market, based on AutoTrader’s figures covering the first eight months of 2021. While modern cars such as the Polo and Polo Vivo obviously dominate the data set in terms of pure listings volumes, we’re going to concentrate on older, more storied nameplates here.

One such example is the Citi moniker, a local continuation of the original five-door Mk1 Golf shape. Built between 1984 and 2009, the average registration year of Citi listings during the reporting period was 2005, with the average list price coming in at R63,254.