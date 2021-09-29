Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla

We skipped the late 1980s, with its chisel-shaped E80 and moved onward into the 1990s with the E90 Corolla. That’s the one many South Africans refer to as the “Kentucky Rounder” – ostensibly because of its comparatively bulbous, burger-like silhouette. The hatchback version was marketed as the Conquest and we drove one of the most coveted of them all. That’s right, the 160 RSi Twincam 16, powered by the 1.6-litre, 4A-GE that produced 92kW and 148Nm.

As a youngster, the design of this car’s front seats had always fascinated me, with its upper section that appeared hinged onto the body of the backrest. Kind of like those buckets in the BMW E36 M3. And now I was sitting in one. It’s an instantly fizzy drive, with a motor that’s only too happy to rev out. I love the driving position too, as well as the weight of the three-spoke wheel, which is not awfully precise but more or less goes where you point it.