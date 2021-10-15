CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues

The battle isn’t over for the owner of a Suzuki Swift that became severely corroded.

Michael Stewart purchased a 2017 1.2 GA derivative as a new vehicle from the Bramley branch in Johannesburg. The vehicle was relocated to Cape Town in 2018.

Before the first round of national lockdown in March 2020, Stewart claims he noticed rust forming on the body of the Swift.

He took the vehicle to the Suzuki dealership in Table View – where it had been serviced since moving – for an inspection. A lengthy back-and-forth resulted, only coming to a head as the first quarter of 2021 drew to an end, when Stewart was told that repairs were not warrantable. They believed the damage was a result of water. Extent of the rust went as far as the undercarriage.

The manufacturer commented that “water damage is from the long standing close to the sea” in an e-mail statement, when this publication initially ran the story in June.

The owner countered by saying the dealership neglected to stay abreast of the annual bodywork inspection, as evidenced by the empty corresponding pages in the handbook. He alleged that he was asked in February this year to bring the handbook to the dealership, which he did, after taking pictures of the blank sections. He claimed the vehicle was not parked in an area where it would be vulnerable to submersion.

“I also explained I have two other cars in Cape Town under the same conditions, both of which are much older than the Suzuki and neither have rust issues,” he said.

A complaint was lodged with the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (MIOSA); whose recommendations were released to the owner on September 23. The organisation sided with the manufacturer. Stewart had been aiming for a full refund.

Their report concluded: “According to the information at our disposal, the failure is due to extensive water damage and not due to a manufacturing defect.

“The respondent also confirms that the year body inspections are incomplete and as a result we cannot hold the respondent liable for the necessary repairs and recommend that the complainant must attempt to claim from his insurer.”