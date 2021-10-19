Just how close are flying cars really?

Joby Aviation Inc is locking up leases on rooftops where its mosquito-looking machines will land as early as 2024. The commute as envisioned by The Jetsons is finally nigh, though the rigs coming from Joby and its rivals are decidedly un-carlike.

Able to take off and land vertically, they’re a lot like helicopters — only safer, cheaper and far quieter thanks to a cluster of small electric rotors on a fixed wing, allowing the craft to fly (and glide) horizontally. If one of the fans conks out, the remainder can mitigate a disaster.

The flying taxi industry is crowded, with several companies testing machines that approximate giant, people-carrying drones, including manufacturing giants like Hyundai Motor Co and startups like Lilium GmbH. Joby has been at it for 12 years.

Over that time, it has landed about $820m (roughly R11,949,573,000) in venture funding. In August, the company went public via a SPAC backed by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. The pitch to both passengers and prospective investors: save one billion people an hour a day.

We sat down with Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt to talk about his plans to make sky taxis as cheap as ground taxis and his company’s greatest coup: a five-passenger aircraft that sounds like the ocean. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How do you feel about the term ‘flying car’. Does it bother you?

That implies something that flies and drives in my mind. The challenge there is you end up with something that’s not optimised for either. What we’ve tried to do here is to build an aircraft which is really good at being an aircraft and has capabilities no aircraft before it has ever had.

When I founded the company in 2009, people thought the idea of building an electric airplane was a little fringe, and the idea of building an electric airplane that can take off and land vertically was science fiction. It’s been dreamt about for so long that I don’t think we fully recognise how much of a watershed moment we’re living through.

How close are you to a commercial product?

In 2020, we basically agreed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a roadmap that we have to take to get through certification, and now we’re marching down that path. Our No 1 priority is the certification. No 2 is scaling the manufacturing. We have our pilot manufacturing facility coming online, and we’re going to roll the first conforming aircraft off that line in 2022. And then the final piece we’ve applied for is an operating certificate that basically is what allows us to fly our aircraft and carry passengers.

What was the hardest part?

We put a lot of work into the acoustics. We’ve spent more than a decade on it, and we’re incredibly pleased about where we are on the absolute sound level and on the quality of that sound. It’s a sound that blends into the background of the environments we're operating in. It's not the ‘wop-wop’ that you get from a helicopter, it's not the whine that you have from a drone. It’s much more like the wind or the ocean.

The early stage of your operating model is point-to-point corridors, not a hub and spoke system?

Yes, if we can connect a large residential area with a large commercial area where we’re saving many people many hours every day, that’s an amazing gift of time.