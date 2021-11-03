SHOOT-OUT | 2021 Fiat 500X vs Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs Mazda CX-3

Lounging space

Buyers are right to be discerning when it comes to tactile quality and perceived levels of plushness in a segment like this. Thankfully, there are no nasty surprises to be found in any of these three cabins under scrutiny. Just varying levels of overall refinement.

We can start with the Mitsubishi, easily the highlight from a materials perspective, with a squishy, textured dashboard — and the similarly soft surfaces over the door panels.

A well-padded centre arm-rest cossets elbows, while the seats are clothed in an upholstery choice that convincingly imitates upmarket leather. Amenities are abundant: it is the only vehicle in this test with standard heated front seats. It has a 437l boot, according to the specifications sheet, which appears far less from a visual standpoint.

Few points can be awarded for design, which is nondescript and seemingly a few years out of date. This assertion is evidenced by the outmoded infotainment system, which has the look and feel of Windows 98.

Conversely, the curved, flowing shapes of the CX-3 interior reflect the panache and dynamism of its exterior. The seats are clad in leatherette. Touchpoints are harder than they are in the Eclipse Cross, but are by no means intolerable. The MZD Connect interface, with its rotary dial operation, still has a contemporary flavour. Its luggage compartment is paltry at 264l.

Like its two-door hatchback sibling, the cabin of the 500X has a cheeky persona, with swollen panels and nifty cues such as a shifter lever shaped like a billiard ball. The disparity in solidity is clear, with elements that feel flimsier in comparison to the other two. You see it in the simple details: the flimsy indicator stalks and switchgear that rocks in their housings. At least the digital interface is up to scratch and like the Mazda, it includes on-board navigation. The 500X packs the smallest cargo area, with 245l.

On the road

High praise can be awarded to the Mitsubishi for its supple suspension and hushed cruising manner on the whole. Some might criticise it for its indifferent and appliance-like character, but there are many consumers who simply want a calm and comfortable A-to-Z mover and nothing more.

If you want to summon the classic brand heritage of rally supremacy, a 180mm ground clearance might help. It is the heaviest vehicle here, tipping the scales at 1,475kg. The 18-inch diameter wheels are wrapped in fairly sensible 225/55 profile tyres.

The continuously-variable transmission (CVT) goes about its business with the usual character expected of such a configuration, while the 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol is far more agreeable than the 2.0-litre, normally-aspirated version. It has four cylinders and produces 110kW and 250Nm. A week of urban and freeway driving yielded a 7.4l/100km consumption figure.

The Mazda rolls on 18-inch wheels too but offers a narrower footprint and less plump sidewalls (215/50). Positioned as having a sportier edge in the category, its suspension is biased towards firmness, a tenet that becomes very clear after a short time in the saddle. The CX-3 handles crisply and feels steady in reflex, but fails to adequately filter out coarse surfaces and other imperfections. Its six-speed automatic is responsive under kick-down manoeuvres, but the normally-aspirated motor makes a pained din when your foot is planted. The normally-aspirated 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol serves up 115kW and 204Nm. We achieved 7.9l/100km by the end of our test. At 1,226kg it is the middleweight of the trio. Ground clearance is 160mm.

There was no denying the liveliness and chipper vibe of the 500X. Packing a four-cylinder petrol motor, displacing 1.4-litres, garnished with the turbocharger, the 103kW and 230Nm proved zingy. Achieved consumption was 7.5l/100km. What added to the driving mirth (on the open road anyway) was the six-speed manual transmission. Proceedings were less joyful in traffic, of course, versus the convenience of its two-pedal rivals. It has the least attractive wheels (16-inch) but superb ride comfort and pothole-shrugging ability was ensured by the 215/60 tyres. It weighs in at 1,395kg and has a 163mm ground clearance.