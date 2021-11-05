Features

WATCH | Chevy's new 738kW 10.35-litre V8 crate motor revs to 7,000rpm

05 November 2021 - 11:42 By Motoring Reporter

Unveiled at the 2021 SEMA Show earlier this week, the all-new Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 crate engine is working the tuning scene into a tizz – and it's not difficult to see why.

With a displacement of 10.35 litres, this gargantuan big-block V8 pushes out 738kW at 6,600rpm and 1,188Nm at 5,600rpm. Designed to run on premium pump fuel, Chevrolet recommends not exceeding the 7,000rpm mark, for obvious reasons.

While the block is made from good old fashioned cast iron, the crankshaft and connecting rods are hewn out of forged 4340 steel and the pistons are crafted from forged 2618 aluminium. 

The ZZ632/1000 will be available off the shelf from Chevrolet Performance early next year. Don't expect it to come cheap though, as it currently wears a price tag of $37,758 (roughly R577,374). Still, if you're a firm believer in the old "ain't-no-replacement-for-displacement" adage, then this monster of an engine might well be worth every last cent.

TimesLIVE 

