Save cash, be safe: Motus.cars' five easy tips to extend the life of your tyres

Think about it: Tyres are the only connection between your car and the road. This makes keeping them in good condition critical for your safety and that of your passengers.

Tyres can also be expensive to replace — especially on bigger vehicles and SUVS. Looking after your tyres can extend their lifespan, which will save you money in the long run.

To get the most out of your tyres, follow these five simple tips from motus.cars, a leading automotive retail group that's supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Select):

1. Check tyre pressures regularly

Ensuring your car's tyres are correctly inflated is critical to safe driving — and making sure that your tyres last.

You should check the pressure of your car's tyres at least once a month, preferably when they are cold. They should be inflated to the manufacturers specifications for the load you are carrying; a sticker inside the door jam or fuel flap will indicate the correct pressures.

2. Check your car's wheel alignment

Driving on rough or bad roads can have a negative effect on your car's wheel alignment. In turn, incorrect wheel alignment may cause your tyres to wear rapidly and unevenly.

Depending on your average mileage, your vehicle's wheel alignment should be checked by professionals every six to 12 months. This can be done at any reputable tyre fitment workshop, where they'll also be able to balance your car's wheels if needed.

3. Rotate tyres periodically

The tyres on the driven axle of your vehicle will wear quicker than others. For this reason, your tyres should be rotated front to back every 10,000km to ensure the longest lifespan possible.

4. Drive smoothly

Harsh braking, acceleration and cornering will speed up the wear and tear of your car's types. Adopting a smoother, more restrained driving style will go a long way in extending the lifespan of your tyres.

5. Fit the correct tyres

When it comes time to replace your vehicle’s tyres, ensure that you fit tyres that are the correct size, that they are approved by your vehicle manufacturer and that they are a reputable brand, sold by a reputable dealer.

This article was paid for motus.cars.