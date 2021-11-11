5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps

The fuel price in SA has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons: petrol has risen by R1.21/l while diesel is up by R1.48/l — and expectations are rife that petrol could soon cost a whopping R20/l. There’s only one thing that motorists can do to counter these increases: buy fuel-efficient second-hand cars at excellent prices.

But which vehicles represent the very best deals?

Using AutoTrader’s most listed cars during the month of September 2021, these are the best all-round buys (in terms of fuel efficiency and price point) when it comes to multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), hatches, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and sedans.

They are listed based on their fuel consumption (starting with the very best) and include the average list price, mileage and registration year: