CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor

He provided the case number supplied by authorities who were at the scene the evening the incident occurred, in addition to images of the damage.

“The registration number is different but the VIN does match,” Rajah stated.

Initially, his concern appeared to be met with scepticism.

Schultz responded: “The damage in the photos seems localised and limited to a door, limited parts of the fender, side strip and one airbag. This will not normally result in a write-off or indicate any structural damage as you seem to imply or may be insinuated in your public comments. Please send proof of write-off, which your insurance will provide.”

Rajah did that.

He provided an agreement of loss letter from service provider Hybrid Risk Management declaring the vehicle as a write-off. It was dated July 17 2019.

Rajah noted the damage was more extensive than what Schultz described.

“Two airbags had deployed and the roof had kinked [inwards] as a result of the b-pillar taking the hit, not visible to poor lighting.”

He urged the representative to corroborate with the insurance service provider.

“Regardless, there is no arguing the vehicle has been in a serious accident.”

We reached out to dealer principal Riaan Roux on November 11. He responded on the same day.

“We procured the Mini Cooper JCW by means of a trade in on a vehicle sold. There was nothing suspicious or untoward regarding the vehicle. The Natis document stated the vehicle as a normal used Code 2, and at the time there was no comment on the BMW system.”

“As is normal procedure, we marketed the Mini on various websites. At some point we were contacted by presumably Mr Rajah, who informed us our purchase was potentially a ‘write-off’.”