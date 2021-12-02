Saving the dinosaurs: how start-ups drive to electrify fossil-fuel cars

You can save your prized Aston Martin DB6, Porsche 911 or Mustang from the museum of combustion engine history. Or your Fiat 500 and Renault Clio, for that matter. That's the message from a growing cohort of European and American start-ups seeking to carve out roles in the auto transition by converting the roaring dinosaurs of the fossil-fuel age into clean electric vehicles (EVs).

At the high end, companies like Britain's Lunaz sell a “remanufactured” Aston Martin DB6 for £1m (roughly R20.6m), or Dutch firm Voitures Extravert, which sells a re-engineered 1960s Porsche 911 for €300,000 (roughly R5.35m).

At the lower end, start-ups like France's Transition-One have developed no-frills kits designed to electrify mass-market models like the Fiat 500 and Renault Clio in a few hours for about €8,000 (roughly R143,875). They are betting they can provide drivers with a cheaper and greener road to zero emissions than scrapping their car and buying a new one.

EV conversion is a cottage industry that's emerged over the past five years, and been turbocharged by advances in battery technology and electric motors in the past two. The market is largely untested, and several industry players interviewed by Reuters described an exciting, if precarious, scene.

“It's pretty revolutionary at the moment,” said Mark Roberts, a 30-year McLaren veteran who is now chief creative officer at British start-up Charge Cars. “Almost every month there are new companies popping up and you don't know who'll fade away after a year or so or who'll be there for the duration.”

Next year Charge Cars will launch production of 499 electric versions of 1960s Mustangs, built from the ground up using car bodies produced under licence from Ford and starting at £300,000 (roughly R6.33m) apiece. The company, which initially set out to convert classic cars, has spent five years developing an electric replica model instead.

“Traditional manufacturers like Porsche can afford to screw up,” says CEO Vadim Shageleev. “We're a start-up, so we can't.”

Established start-ups like his have attracted attention from traditional auto suppliers and manufacturers seeking technical input as they transition to electric — Michelin, for instance, has partnered with Charge Cars to test new technologies.

But there may be little room for error as a host of new EV conversion start-ups strive for scale to help them weather the increasing regulatory standards and costs that have begun to be introduced in countries like France.

“New regulations will wipe out a lot of smaller players because they won't be in position to meet the standards,” said Chris Hazell, founder of Britain's Zero EV, another start-up working on mass-producing conversion kits for Porsche 964s and other classic models. His company will expand to the US next year.

Classic to garbage

There are various proposed routes to scale.

Lunaz, for example, sees classic cars like the Aston Martin DB6 as a good start.

The three-year-old company and its competitors at this end of the EV conversion industry aim to capitalise on the world's large population of classic vehicles, with an estimated 5-million in the US alone.

Lunaz typically buys a classic car on the open market or takes a customer's existing vehicle, strips it down to the bare metal, rebuilds it, gives it a fresh paint job, new interior and an electric drive system and software with a range of about 250 miles (about 402km).

But Lunaz sees its future in commercial vehicles, and is building a new factory at Silverstone in central England, home to the British Grand Prix, to convert more than 1,000 diesel garbage trucks a year into upgraded electric models.

“Classic cars were the lightning rod to get us to market,” founder David Lorenz said. “But if you want to have a real impact, you've got to have scale.”

Lorenz told Reuters the company was scoping out sites for a US plant and one in continental Europe, and was considering going public within a few years.