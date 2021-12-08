Your A-Z guide to new cars you can expect to see in 2022

Isuzu: Finally, the new D-Max range will be launched, giving the company renewed presence in the hotly contested SA pickup segment.

Jaguar: No launches confirmed.

Jeep: If you like your SUVs large, American and full of presence, be on the lookout for the latest-generation Grand Cherokee, relieving its aged predecessor of duty. A new Compass will find its way here too.

Kia: The new Sorento aims to offer buyers something different in the premium SUV space, while the Carnival promises to be a people-mover par excellence. The manufacturer says it is considering bringing a turbocharged 1.0-litre derivative to the Sonet range, as well as the EV6 and Niro.

Lamborghini: No launches confirmed.

Land Rover: A cleaner aesthetic and greater emphasis on digitisation are two of the highlights expected from the new Range Rover flagship model. This is it for now, the manufacturer said.

Lexus: A new NX joins the fray and yes, like the old one, it has many sharp edges. The LX, more opulent version of the well-received new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, struts into town wearing a menacing grille.

Lotus: You read right. Not often that a new Lotus comes to town. Daytona, official custodians of the brand, will bring the Emira to market in the second quarter.

Mahindra: Upgrades for the popular XUV300 are on the horizon, while the new XUV700 is on the way, packing levels of refinement and technology bound to elevate the stock of the Indian carmaker locally.

Maserati: First customer deliveries of the gorgeous MC20 are set for January. The hybrid version of the Levante follows in February, with the new Grecale joining in the third quarter.

Mazda: An update for the long-standing CX-5 is on the agenda.

McLaren: The Artura is the first hybrid series production offering by the brand. It arrives on local shores in the first quarter, in addition to the 765LT Spider.