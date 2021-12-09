WATCH | Rare Alfa Romeo GTV 6 3.0 auctioned for R1.1m

A rare 1985 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0 sold for R1.1m at an auction hosted by Johannesburg-based Creative Rides on December 4.

After a frenetic bidding war between local and international buyers, the pristine two-door coupé, believed to be one of only 40 remaining, went to an unnamed local buyer. The auction, held at Creative Rides’ classic-car dealership in Bryanston, attracted about 15,000 online bidders.

The locally developed GTV6 3.0 is arguably the most revered Alfa Romeo in SA, and was bred for the track in the early 1980s. Built at Alfa’s plant in Brits and initially powered by a 2.5-litre V6 engine, the car was a sleek-bodied, two-door fastback coupé, but it was outgunned on the track by the dominant BMW 535i. So Alfa replaced the motor with a more powerful 3-litre V6 that increased the top speed to 224km/h, and the car went on to leave the competition in its dust.