A review of the motoring year that was

In December 2020 the motor industry, like all sectors, was reeling from the devastating blows dealt by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic 10 months earlier.

This December, sentiments err on the side of cautious optimism as commentators dwell on good news that includes a rebound in new vehicle sales.

“The November 2021 new passenger car market at 27,828 units had registered an increase of 2,386 cars, or a gain of 9,4%, compared to the 25,442 new cars sold in November 2020,” noted a release from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

“Despite several challenges during the month, including the first interest rate hike in three years, sustained load-shedding and a new Omicron Covid-19 variant that has sparked global alarm, the new vehicle market continued to show resilience on its gradual recovery path during the month,” the organisation said.

However, it is also forecast the pace of economic recovery is likely to slow in 2022.

“Rental companies supported passenger car sales over recent months, but the travel bans imposed on SA due to the Omicron variant could unfortunately again negate the support received by the market via this channel.”

“With the added inflationary pressures of record-high fuel prices and prospects of further interest rate increases, businesses and consumers will undoubtedly remain under financial pressure.”

Automakers in 2021 responded to the need for cost-conscious motoring with affordable products. In May, a major banking firm claimed the average amount financed for new vehicle purchases was a little over R356,000.