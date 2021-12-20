Christmas gifts for the petrol heads in your life
From watches to luggage and toys, make your car-loving family or friends happy this festive season
It's that time again, where friends and family exchange gifts. We have selected some choice gift ideas we think petrol heads of any age in your circle will be only too happy to unwrap.
BUCKET-STYLE CELLPHONE STAND
The mobile device has taken over modern life and this racing-inspired phone stand will ensure motorsport enthusiasts can watch their favourite sport while their phone is perched in a stylish holder.
R651 (www.etsy.com)
TESLA CHARGING STATION
While still on mobile accessories, this Tesla Supercharger is perfect for a fan of electric cars. A cellphone or tablet charging device, it fits USB-C and is designed for Android and Apple devices.
R392 (www.etsy.com)
TWO-SIDED CAR LAPTOP DESK
This is an ideal gift for the traveller, allowing them to save time and avoid crowded places by working or eating in the comfort of their vehicle.
R327 (www.etsy.com)
JAMES BOND ASTON MARTIN DB5 — GOLDFINGER EDITION
This one is for Her Majesty’s tykes. This Playmobil toy comes with authentic gadgets, including passenger ejector seat and revolving number plates.
R1,120, excluding shipping. (www.astonmartin.co.uk)
YELLOW LAMBORGHINI LUGGAGE
Colourful and expressive luggage is always fashionable, especially in airport corridors and for quick identification at the luggage carousel. This Lamborghini trolley case is a good option for a funky personality and would be perfect hauled out of a yellow Huracán, Aventador or Urus.
R3,218 (lamborghini.com)
PORSCHE 917K JUNIOR
Miniature toy cars are all the rage, but a toy inspired by the prototype that gave Porsche its first overall Le Mans wins in 1970 will separate your tyke from the rest. This half-scale Porsche 917K is finished in Salzburg Red and White, Gulf Blue and Orange, or Martini White and Blue, and only a handful are built each year. It’s powered by a 6kW electric motor.
R160,000 (collectingcars.com)
RESERVOIR SUPERCHARGED
The motorsport timepiece world is dishing out an amazing array of designs, but this Swiss-made Reservoir Supercharged series is a detour from the norm. Inspired by automobiles and instruments, the retrograde minute and jumping hour replace the traditional three hands of regular watches, and the device's power reserve is styled like a fuel gauge. They come in different colour combinations.
R70,000 (reservoir-watch.com)
300SL UMBRELLA
With much of SA gripped by rain, this brown 300 SL-theme compact umbrella, comprising a steel shaft, 100% polyester canopy with special water and dirt-repellent coating and fibreglass/metal ribs is a good companion for fans of the tri-star brand.
R477 (mercedes-benz-classic-store.com).
HUGO BOSS TRACKSUIT
Long drives require a relaxed environment in the right type of threads. A quality tracksuit by German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is the ideal garb for lounging about the house or reeling in the miles.
R5,300 (www.hugo-boss.co.za)
MAZDA X MIZUNO
If you want to buy a gift for a person who takes their sports driving seriously, Japanese carmaker Mazda and sportswear brand Mizuno have created what they believe is the ultimate driving shoe. It’s made from authentic and synthetic leather, with a rubber sole. The area around the ankle uses posture-control technology for less strain on the muscles when accelerating and braking.
R5,000 a pair (Mazda.com)
