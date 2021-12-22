Six essential motoring hacks every driver should know

We spend a lot of time in our cars and getting through the daily grind can be daunting as you deal with inconsiderate drivers, non-working traffic lights and changing weather conditions.

Here are a few tips on how to make the best of the experience, as well as some advice on keeping your car in tip-top shape without spending a fortune.

20/20 vision: setting up your mirrors

One of the perils of changing lanes is the dreaded blind spot. Every driver should glance over their shoulder to first check that the lane is clear, but it’s best to also have your rear-view mirrors set up for the widest possible angle.

A common mistake by drivers is to angle their side mirrors too much to the inside, so that the sides of their vehicle are visible when checking the rear view. This is unnecessary and reduces the angle of view.

The correct way is to adjust side mirrors so only a small sliver of your car's sides are visible. This, with the windscreen-mounted centre mirror, will provide the widest possible rear-view angle. But always remember to check over your shoulder too.