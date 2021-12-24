2011 vs 2021: Which cars are SA motorists buying?

Decline of premium

The November 2011 Naamsa market total results placed Mercedes-Benz in sixth and BMW Group just behind it, recording total sales of 2,106 and 1,993 units respectively. Note that the figure for Mercedes-Benz includes its commercial vehicles.

Figures for Audi were reported as part of the overall tally for the Volkswagen Group, but since Naamsa used to offer a drill-down of sales by model, we were able to calculate the German premium brand sold 1,017 cars.

Lexus also has the benefit of being grouped with the overall Toyota number, but individually it mustered 112 sales. Volvo sold 237 units that month and Jaguar Land Rover managed 502.

Fast-forward to November 2021 and the fortunes for these premium brands have changed somewhat. Unfortunately, a sales-by-model picture is no longer offered, but the overall figures according to brand certainly affirms the point that fewer are going the premium route.