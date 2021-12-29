Get inside Audi’s electric Dakar contender

Less frequently used functions can be called upon the rear pages. In the event of damage, for example, individual systems can be switched off there to safely reach the stage destination in an emergency mode. The operation of this switch panel is up to the co-driver; the driver only expresses the corresponding wishes.



All this has to be done as faultlessly as possible in rough terrain at speeds of up to 170 km/h for hours on end. The co-pilot assumes a high level of responsibility in addition to his original main task, which is to navigate.

“I now spend only half my energy on navigation, the other half on operating the car. But I love this new challenge,” says Edouard Boulanger, Stéphane Peterhansel’s co-driver.

The route of the upcoming stage is no longer issued the evening before as in the past. The teams only receive this route information 15 minutes before the start of the stage each morning.

Emil Bergkvist, who shares the cockpit with Mattias Ekström, sees this as an advantage: “As a driver, I come from classic sprint rallying. For me, this is the ideal time to switch to cross-country rallying as a co-driver, because now even the established co-drivers have to get used to these new rules."

The short-notice information on the route as well as the switch to a digital road-book format poses major challenges. To orient themselves in the terrain and at the same time keep to the prescribed route, the three co-drivers Emil Bergkvist, Edouard Boulanger and Lucas Cruz look at two tablet screens that replace the previously paper road-books.