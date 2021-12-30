Ten classic cars set to rise in value in 2022
Specialty vehicle insurer Hagerty revealed the 10 star cars of its 2022 UK Bull Market list. The annual compilation identifies covetable classic and modern-classic cars while also predicting which makes and models may appreciate in value.
Some of these models are relevant to SA, as a few of them were officially brought to market. Given the variety and depth of our car scene, you are likely to find local examples of the more obscure vehicles here too, imported by private enthusiasts.
The firm also has a US equivalent of the Bull List. To compile the report, the Hagerty valuation team analyses value changes from its own price guide, coupled with sales results and data, for indicators to suggest a car is rising in value and increasingly in demand among car enthusiasts.
This is the selection they came up with for 2022.
2010—2015 Ferrari 458 Italia
Heralded by many as the end of an era for Ferrari, the 458 Italia was the last naturally aspirated V8 made in Maranello. Pininfarina’s striking styling is clean and dramatic, and with a 4.5-litre V8 and rear-wheel drive, it offers driving perfection. The engine is a masterpiece, being both rich in torque and eager to rev to its limiter.
In SA classifieds: There were as many as 21 examples of the 458 listed when we had a look on a popular pre-owned portal. The least expensive was a 2012 model going for R2,899,950.
1998—2002 Maserati 3200
Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the 3200 is elegant and muscular, with signature details such as the boomerang-shaped rear light cluster and the distinctive Maserati trident badge set into the C-pillar. Coming from such an evocative marque, and offering such striking design and high performance, Hagerty believes the 3200 GT remains a great-value package, for the time being.
In SA classifieds: While there were no specimens of the 3200 to be found, we did identify an example of its successor, the 4200 Coupé, from 2004, going for R649,999 with 46,000km on its odometer, at the Maserati Johannesburg main dealer.
2001—2006 Mini Cooper (R50)
BMW’s new Mini made its public debut at the turn of the 21st century. It offered a delightful homage to the original Austin, no longer quite as mini in stature but still carrying off that effortless, charming vibe that Minis always maintained. Most importantly of all, the Mini was still a hoot to drive. The R50 Mini is another instantly recognisable model and one that Hagerty believes will be increasingly collectable.
In SA classifieds: Since the R50 Mini was a popular car, finding one is not difficult. Expect to pay as little as R59,700 for a 2006 convertible with 164,391km on its odometer, while a Cooper S from the same year with 130,000km on the clock was seen for R99,900.
1939-1940 MG TB
The TB Midget is the rarest of all MG T-series. Launched in May 1939, just 379 were built. Visually it was little different from the two-seater TA roadster of 1936, save for new wire wheels and cooling vents in the bonnet. But the TB enjoyed the introduction of the XPAG engine — smaller than the one it replaced, but more powerful. The oldest car in this year’s Bull Market list, the MG TB has been chosen because it potentially offers entry into a host of historic motorsport events.
In SA classifieds: No examples of the TB were found. The oldest T-series we spotted was a 1950 TD costing R295,000 at a classic car dealer in Western Cape.
1996-2004 Porsche Boxster
The Boxster, by sharing its componentry with the 996-generation 911 and debuting far more efficient production methods at the company, helped save Porsche. Today the 986 Boxster is seen as one of the most affordable ways to own a Porsche, with many early reviews claiming it to be a better driver’s car than the 911 of the day.
In SA classifieds: There are plenty of desirable first-generation Boxster specimens to be found. As little as R179,900 gets you into a 2000 model with 131,421km on the clock. Take the budget to R300,000 and that opens up the possibility of Boxster S ownership of 2004 vintage — the year before the newer 987 was introduced.
1961-1994 Renault 4L
The 4L replaced the post-war, rear-engined 4CV, and offered more of everything: space, reliability, safety and performance — though its utilitarian style was a matter of taste. The use of fully independent suspension, much like its 2CV rival, gave the 4L another of its unique characteristics, a wheelbase 45mm longer on the right than on the left. Fortunately, the 4L never had the performance to trouble its uneven wheelbase.
In SA classifieds: According to a Western Cape classic car dealer, a 1967 example of the R4 model was sold in 2016 for R60,000. There were no current listings of the model to be seen.
1993—1995 Renault Clio Williams
Homologation Special is essentially a more technical way of saying “race car for the road” — or, in the case of the Renault Clio Williams, rally car. The car was wholly developed by Renault Sport and gained the reinforced front subframe from Renault’s Clio Cup race cars, together with revised suspension to include uprated springs and dampers, rear torsion arms and meatier anti-roll bars. The track was widened and those glorious gold Speedline alloy wheels were squeezed under the 16v’s blistered arches. A hot hatch legend was born. The Clio Williams’ limited production numbers and motorsport heritage make it very collectable.
In SA classifieds: The first-generation Clio wasn’t sold in SA — Renault re-entered the local market in 1998. If you’re looking for a rare Clio, how about the second-generation, 2.0-litre Sport, or the radical V6 from the same era? Tough to find, but they are out there.
1977—1986 Rolls-Royce Camargue
The Camargue, the world’s most expensive production car at the time, was controversial in its day, and because of this it was far from a roaring success. Some 531 cars were built between 1975 and 1986, and when launched it cost £29,250 (R643,583) — equivalent to almost £291,000 (R6,253,182) in today’s money. To drive, it is wonderfully wafty. The steering is agreeably light, the power brakes quite sharp and the transmission’s focus is purely on providing seamless shifts, not instant response. Slowly but surely this bold car has been attracting attention all over again.
In SA classifieds: No Camargue models were found. The least expensive way into the old Roller would be with a 1984 Silver Spirit, listed at R399,900 in Johannesburg, with 121,000km indicated on its odometer.
1969-1976 Triumph TR6
The curves that gave a finishing flourish to the earlier TR4 and TR5, styled by Italy’s Michelotti design house, were chiselled off by Karmann, the German company that had the job of shaping the 1969 TR6. It’s simple, with a relatively big engine upfront, two seats in the middle, a roof you may as well leave down and rear wheels that do the driving. This singularity of purpose means you know exactly what you’re going to get when you slide behind the wood-rimmed wheel, crank the engine, pull up your flying jacket’s collar and give it some gas.
In SA classifieds: No examples of the TR6 are currently listed.
1979—2002 Volkswagen T3/T25 Camper
Marketed under numerous names, but known as the Transporter in Europe, the T25 was the third generation of Volkswagen’s practical rear-engined working vehicle and was introduced in 1979. Family lineage to the “bay window” Type 2 was clear to see, but its squared-off detailing brought the new van more in line with Volkswagen’s contemporary passenger car range. Some air-cooled motors made it across, but while the engine was still mounted at the rear and drove the rear wheels, the T25’s main advancement from 1983 onwards was water cooling (still in boxer formation), and later the use of in-line diesel power, both naturally aspirated and turbocharged. Modifications are rife.
In SA classifieds: Our market had its own camper conversions available for the T3, with caravan company Jurgens creating a popular association with its offerings. This generation of the Transporter series is of particular significance to our country, since it was produced locally for more than 20 years, with the last one rolling off the line in 2002. They remain highly sought after. A 1982 Kombi with just under 150,000km is listed at a North West dealer for R129,950. Cue the David Kramer commercials.