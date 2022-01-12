WATCH | Avoid costly repairs: Five tips to extend the life of your car’s engine
Keep your engine running smoothly and reliably for as long as possible with these simple-to-follow guidelines from Motus.cars
Your car’s engine was designed to do its job in a wide variety of conditions, but there are also some simple things you can do to ensure it runs as smoothly and reliably for as long as possible.
Here are five tips from Motus.cars, a leading automotive retail group that’s supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Toyota), that’ll help extend the life of your engine:
1. Warm up the engine gradually
When starting your car, let the engine idle for at least 30 seconds before driving off. This gives all the fluids in the engine, such as the oil and coolant, time to get to the places they need to be and for them to warm up slightly.
For the first five to 10 minutes of your journey, try to keep your revs as low as possible while the engine and gearbox warm up to their optimum running temperature.
2. Come to a gradual stop
Reduce your speed and engine revs as you near your destination, especially after some spirited driving. This will allow parts such as the engine and brakes to cool off slightly thanks to the airflow of the moving vehicle.
When stopping, turbocharged vehicles should be allowed to idle for a few seconds before being turned off completely.
3. Reign in the revs
Revving your car’s engine to the redline in each gear will dramatically reduce its engine life. So, to prolong it, change gears sooner and limit the use of high revs.
4. Check the air filter regularly
Ensure that your car’s air filter is checked and replaced at service intervals and more regularly if you drive in dusty conditions on a regular basis. Your air filter is responsible for ensuring that no harmful particles enter the engine, so it needs to be kept clean to do its job correctly.
5. Check the fluid levels frequently
The oil in your engine should be changed in line with the manufacturer’s guidelines and more regularly if you’re an enthusiastic driver who likes to take advantage of your car’s performance capabilities.
The use of the correct oil is critical and it’s important to check that the oil and coolant in your engine are at the correct levels at all times. This will ensure optimum cooling and lubrication of the critical components in your car’s engine, helping to extend its lifespan.
