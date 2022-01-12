WATCH | Avoid costly repairs: Five tips to extend the life of your car’s engine

Your car’s engine was designed to do its job in a wide variety of conditions, but there are also some simple things you can do to ensure it runs as smoothly and reliably for as long as possible.

Here are five tips from Motus.cars, a leading automotive retail group that’s supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Toyota), that’ll help extend the life of your engine:

1. Warm up the engine gradually

When starting your car, let the engine idle for at least 30 seconds before driving off. This gives all the fluids in the engine, such as the oil and coolant, time to get to the places they need to be and for them to warm up slightly.

For the first five to 10 minutes of your journey, try to keep your revs as low as possible while the engine and gearbox warm up to their optimum running temperature.

2. Come to a gradual stop

Reduce your speed and engine revs as you near your destination, especially after some spirited driving. This will allow parts such as the engine and brakes to cool off slightly thanks to the airflow of the moving vehicle.