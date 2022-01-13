Inaugural Cape 1000 ready to host the cream of the classic crop

The Cape 1000 is SA's own “Mille Miglia”-styled classic car event. It is set to take place from March 8 to 13 in the Western Cape.

“We’re very pleased with the response to our call for entries,” says organiser Ross Crichton. “For this inaugural 1,000 Mile Tribute event, we decided on a limit of 60 cars, and I’m pleased to announce that just about half of those available slots have already been snapped up”

Some of the exotic cars confirmed to compete in the four categories of the event, which pays homage to the iconic Mille Miglia race that took place in Italy from 1927 to 1957, include a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a 1955 Jaguar XK140 OTS, 1974 Porsche 911 2.7 RS and a 1990 Ferrari F40.

The event, which kicks off with registration at the V&A Waterfront on March 8, will be run over the course of four days. The vehicles will first head for Hermanus along some of SA’s most scenic coastal routes. The route then goes through Franschhoek and St Helena Bay on the West Coast, before returning to Cape Town the after day.

It will include regularity stages, noncompetitive track events and grand touring.