BMW, EVs the big winners in latest SA car industry report

Searches for electric vehicles (EVs) surged by 110% to half a million in 2021. BMW received a whopping eight million more Consumer Advert Views last year. And over 637-million online vehicle searches were conducted last year. These are just some of the trends to emerge in the latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report.

The study — which covers January to December 2021 — is titled #SwitchedOn.

“Following a challenging 2020, which saw the automotive market grinding to a virtual halt, 2021 was a year that forced us to evolve and find products and services that met the change car shoppers were experiencing. 2022 is therefore a year to ‘switch on’ new ways of thinking and operating within the local automotive landscape,” explains AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.