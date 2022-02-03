These are Mzansi's 10 most popular used coupés

While global coupé buyers prefer American cars — the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger are the world’s most popular coupés — South Africans are besotted with German vehicles. Whether one examines the most searched for coupé models or, indeed, variants, they have one thing in common: every single vehicle is German made.

Mercedes-Benz is the most searched for coupé brand — both in model and in variant rankings — while BMW and Porsche are also right up there in the popularity stakes. It is fascinating to see the popularity of the three-pointed star in the coupé market; when one examines the total car market in SA in 2021, it was the third most searched for brand (behind BMW and Volkswagen).

The search statistics are courtesy of AutoTrader. The largest and most advanced digital automotive marketplace in SA, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

Local buyers are incredibly loyal when it comes to their coupé-shopping traits. According to the 2021 AutoTrader Car Industry Annual Report, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was — once again — the most searched-for coupé in SA, with a total of 618 940 searches. This is the third successive year that the vehicle has achieved this honour. The BMW 1 Series is also extremely popular with local coupé buyers; it appeared in the top three search rankings in 2019, 2020 and 2021.