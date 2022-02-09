Thrills aplenty at the Kyalami 9 Hour

The final round of the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge was held at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit over the weekend. The running of the iconic Kyalami 9 Hour race was postponed from its initial December calendar spot after the outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in SA.

The delayed running saw many of the international teams opt out of the race, with only a few championship contenders making the effort to travel to Africa.

A total of 13 cars entered the race. Eleven were participating in the 9 Hour. The remaining two, which were SA teams, competed in a concurrent one-hour race separate to the main event.

An intense bout of thunderstorms on Friday saw both qualifying and Super Pole sessions canceled due to too much standing water on the FIA-graded, 4.522km long circuit north of Johannesburg. Grid positions for the race would be determined by the pre-qualification time sheets, and this put the No 89 Mercedes-AMG Team AKKA ASP on pole position for Saturday, followed by the No 71 Ferrari 488 of AF Corse.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, spectator attendance was limited to the event and required every spectator to produce a full vaccination certificate before being allowed entry.

The spirit of the Kyalami 9 Hour of the past was well represented with people setting up gazebos and enjoying braais trackside on the embankments next to legendary corners such as Sunset, Clubhouse and the Esses.

With a 1pm start time, the race would run well into the night to finish at 10pm.

Raffaele Marciello set the pace early on in the AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG. The pair of AF Corse Ferraris opted to change their pit strategy and did not take tyres or fuel when expected. This put them into a one-two position after the first stints.

A drive-through penalty for the No 51 car saw it lose the advantage it had over the Mercedes, while the 71 car suffered gearbox issues on lap 119, which led to the only retirement of the race. The weather played along and offered dry conditions throughout, despite a few drops of rain early on.