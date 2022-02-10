What the heck happened to self-driving cars?

So what happened to all the self-driving cars?

Almost a decade ago it seemed all systems go for vehicles that would drive you to your destination while you took a nap, checked your email or watched your favourite TV show.

Apart from the convenience factor, self-driving cars are seen as a panacea for road safety given that the vast majority of collisions involve human error. Autonomous cars won’t break road rules or succumb to road rage, which should drastically reduce the 1.3-million lives lost on the world’s roads every year.

In recent years an increasing number of concept cars have appeared on motor show stands displaying lounge-like cockpits without steering wheels or pedals, where humans can relax while an artificial intelligence does the driving.

But here we are in 2022, still stressing out in heavy traffic dealing with inconsiderate drivers after adaptive cruise control, collision-avoidance features and lane-keeping systems were touted as stepping stones to an imminent hands-free driving future when they started appearing in cars a number of years ago. Drivers need to keep their hands on the steering wheel to use these features.

We’re getting closer to the holy grail of fully autonomous cars that can drive themselves in all conditions, but along with technology hurdles there is also red tape to overcome.

In the US, where there are more than 1,400 automated vehicles in testing by more than 80 companies, legislation to speed the deployment of self-driving vehicles has been stalled for years. Safety regulators are investigating a number of crashes involving Tesla’s misleadingly-named Autopilot driver assistance system which led to accidents by confusing some drivers into thinking the cars could drive themselves.

In one of the latest incidents, two men died in the US last year after their Tesla Model S, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree.

While the US lacks a national policy, driverless taxis are entering into service in certain cities under controlled conditions.

Cruise, Tesla, Alphabet’s Waymo and Aurora Innovation are among many companies aiming to deploy fully autonomous vehicles within the next two to three years.