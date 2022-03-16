INTERVIEW | We speak to Festival of Motoring show director Judy Maharaj

Festival of Motoring makes its return this year. What can SA attendees expect?

The fifth edition of the Festival of Motoring returns in 2022 and is scheduled to take place from August 26 to 28. The Messe Frankfurt team will present a spectacular motoring festival for Johannesburg. Festival attendees can expect the best of the past events with professional track drives with leading automotive brands on the hour every hour. The self-handling track will continue to enable visitors to test drive vehicles. New exciting additions include a revamped Dunlop 4x4 Grandtrek Village, Tonino Lamborghini café, and premium VIP and hospitality networking suites with a culinary experience from celebrity chef Reuben Riffle. There will be a unique invitational event for select motorsport and performance categories, a ZX10 Masters Cup challenge for the passionate biking community, an electric vehicle village, a junior karting activation area and a charity ride on the last day of the event.

The notion of an F1 GP in SA seems to be a recurring one. Our question here is two-fold: should we forget about the idea entirely? If not, what would it take for the event to happen and be a success in its impact on tourism and the economy?

I believe we have the infrastructure, resources and expertise to host an outstanding Formula One Grand Prix. It is known 60% of spectators attending the event are visitors from other countries. This results in significant financial benefit to the host country by bringing in massive tourism spending to SA and could contribute to the revitalisation of our tourism industry. The other added financial benefits are derived from the participating teams. It has been proven that only the VAT spend from the tourists would more than offset the cost to host the event. The event would also provide a significant amount of full-time and part-time employment.

Transformation in motorsport: what can the industry do to foster greater inclusion and are there positive examples you can reference?

In my Masters dissertation I asked key stakeholders about transformation in the motorsport sector. Participants agreed transformation efforts were hindered by the sport not being accessible to all population groups in the past. Hence skills development, especially in black youth, has been a challenge. However, there is evidence of efforts progressing in the right direction. There is meaningful transformation taking place with nearly 50% of the field, in some classes of karting, taken up by competitors from previously disadvantaged communities. We need investment in academies to create a ladder, from karting all the way up to the SA motorsport pyramid and then onto global participation.

