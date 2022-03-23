×

POLL: How are you saving fuel?

With petrol and diesel prices set to increase further, are you changing your driving habits or your car?

23 March 2022 - 08:56 By Staff Writer
Petrol prices are at record highs, and expected to rise further next month.
Image: Getty Images

Fuel prices have risen dramatically over the past year to set new records, with further hikes expected as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up the price of crude oil.

After fuel prices hit record highs in March, with petrol costing more than R21 a litre for the first time, the Automobile Association (AA) projected fuel prices of around R24/l for petrol and R23.60 for diesel next month. Based on current data, 95 octane petrol is set to increase by R2.15/l, 93 octane by R2.07/l, and diesel by between R2.94/l and R3.08/l.

If realised, these would be the biggest increases to fuel prices in SA’s history and will have major ramifications for consumers and the economy.

It costs R1,080 to fill a 50l tank with 95 unleaded petrol in Gauteng, compared to R816 a year ago when petrol cost R16.32. If you fill up once a week this equates to R1,056 extra for fuel every month.

It’s an added cost that many South Africans can’t afford, compelling motorists to explore fuel-saving options like travelling less (such as by working from home), driving more economically, buying a more frugal car, or making use of ride sharing.

At the moment electric vehicles (EVs) aren’t a viable option for  most people due to their high prices, with SA’s cheapest battery-powered car the Mini Cooper SE at R709,400.

Driving style can make a worthwhile impact on fuel economy, but the type of car you own can make an even bigger difference, and perhaps you’re considering trading down from your gas-guzzling V6 performance car to a fuel-sipping diesel.

Either way, we’d like to know how you’re dealing with high fuel prices.

