SHOOT-OUT | 2022 VW Polo Life vs Peugeot 208 Allure

There are four major sales performers in the local B-segment hatchback category. Last month the Volkswagen Polo Vivo accounted for 1,634 units, followed by the Toyota Starlet with 1,607 units. Suzuki sold 1,313 units of their Swift. The regular Volkswagen Polo sold 1,186 copies. This puts this quartet among the top 10 most popular new models in the country.

The latter vehicle is of particular interest to us this week. It has direct competitors, obviously, but none come close to eclipsing its supremacy as a best-seller. The Polo has no shortage of similarly competent sparring partners, including the Mazda 2, Hyundai i20, Kia Rio, Citroën C3, Opel Corsa, Renault Clio and Honda Fit. Ford quietly axed its Fiesta, while Toyota no longer offers the Yaris. Clearly not discouraged by seemingly unsurmountable odds, Peugeot recently added the latest 208 to its line-up.

A ripe opportunity for a square-off between stalwart and underdog. At the very least, you should be aware what the market offers before making a beeline to the Volkswagen dealership without a second thought.

VISUAL APPEAL

The Polo was recently treated to a refresh, sporting a more substantial rear, updated frontal styling and lighting characteristics on par with latest iterations of the Tiguan and Golf. New alloy choices and jazzier colours seal the deal.

Even after a nip-tuck, the expected play-it-safe aesthetic of the Polo is no match for the intriguing outward persona boasted by its Gallic alternative. Discreet grey hue aside, the 208 stands out with its feline-inspired cues and chic proportions.