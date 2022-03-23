SHOOT-OUT | 2022 VW Polo Life vs Peugeot 208 Allure
There are four major sales performers in the local B-segment hatchback category. Last month the Volkswagen Polo Vivo accounted for 1,634 units, followed by the Toyota Starlet with 1,607 units. Suzuki sold 1,313 units of their Swift. The regular Volkswagen Polo sold 1,186 copies. This puts this quartet among the top 10 most popular new models in the country.
The latter vehicle is of particular interest to us this week. It has direct competitors, obviously, but none come close to eclipsing its supremacy as a best-seller. The Polo has no shortage of similarly competent sparring partners, including the Mazda 2, Hyundai i20, Kia Rio, Citroën C3, Opel Corsa, Renault Clio and Honda Fit. Ford quietly axed its Fiesta, while Toyota no longer offers the Yaris. Clearly not discouraged by seemingly unsurmountable odds, Peugeot recently added the latest 208 to its line-up.
A ripe opportunity for a square-off between stalwart and underdog. At the very least, you should be aware what the market offers before making a beeline to the Volkswagen dealership without a second thought.
VISUAL APPEAL
The Polo was recently treated to a refresh, sporting a more substantial rear, updated frontal styling and lighting characteristics on par with latest iterations of the Tiguan and Golf. New alloy choices and jazzier colours seal the deal.
Even after a nip-tuck, the expected play-it-safe aesthetic of the Polo is no match for the intriguing outward persona boasted by its Gallic alternative. Discreet grey hue aside, the 208 stands out with its feline-inspired cues and chic proportions.
MOTIVATION
Both models use manual transmissions, representing the middle-grade offerings in their ranges, matched fairly evenly in the engine department. The Volkswagen Polo Life and Peugeot 208 Allure employ three-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol motors.
Victory goes to the French car from a displacement metric, with a 1,199cc heart, compared to the 999cc unit in the German peer. That translates into more grunt: 74kW and 205Nm, while the Polo delivers 70kW and 175Nm.
The Volkswagen weighs less, tipping the scales at 1,067kg according to its licence disc, undercutting the Peugeot by 60kg.
DRIVE
Interestingly, both vehicles retain traditional mechanical handbrakes instead of adopting the electronically-operated variety. Their tyre and wheel sizes are identical, both employing 195/55/15 combinations.
There is no getting around it. The Polo is a tough act to beat in the area of road manners, setting a standard that no competitor can quite match. Plant yourself into one of its firm but supportive front seats and from both driver and passenger perspectives, the sensation is one of being in a slightly larger vehicle.
Shifts via its five-speed manual gearbox are a tactile pleasure, slipping into each gate with a relatively close throw. Its steering is light yet assured. Ride quality errs on the stiffer side of the spectrum, though not uncomfortable. The boosted triple motor has a refined thrum about it. Its 175Nm comes in at 2,000rpm. There is sufficient vim in town settings provided you work the shifter. Drop a cog when overtaking on the freeway for best results. The ergonomics are faultless, with no outward obstructions or quirks related to the fascia.
By contrast, the Peugeot has a glaring fault caused by its tiny steering wheel. In most driving positions, the top section of the rim completely obscures the instrument cluster. The interior felt less spacious than the Polo. Its six-speed manual is on the slack side, while the suspension is tuned for a supple feel. The motor is undoubtedly gutsier than the unit in the Polo, with its 205Nm kicking in as early as 1,750rpm. It seems the Peugeot has stronger freeway legs, too, with surprising pluck in sixth gear.
The Peugeot appeared to have to hustle less to keep up the momentum. That yielded a better average consumption figure by the end of our test week. It achieved 6.2l/100km compared to the 7.5l/100km of the Volkswagen.
CABIN
Fit and finish in the Polo is of a good standard. The dashboard boasts a soft-touch texture and the leatherette-wrapped wheel feels great to the touch. As mentioned earlier, there are no idiosyncrasies when it comes to layout. One gripe from the pre-facelift Polo remains unaddressed: those hard door plastics.
Perceived quality in the Peugeot is easily on par, if not superior in certain regards. The door panel material, for instance, is of a softer texture. Faux carbon fibre elements enliven the cabin, as do the elegant green accents.
We found ourselves rather smitten with the overall cockpit design, incorporating a host of charming attributes, including a keyboard-like switchgear panel, a curved dashboard and a 3D instrument cluster. Though there are ergonomic trade-offs to contend with, including the awkward steering wheel design detailed above.
PRACTICALITY
The Polo has the bigger boot, offering 351l of space, besting the 311l served by the 208. The specifications sheet from Volkswagen indicates a full-size spare wheel. Peugeot said heir vehicle has an “almost-full-size” spare. Yes, that was the exact description.
Overall, the German car is bigger in each metric. It is 4,074mm long, 1,751mm wide, 1,451mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,552mm. The French car is 4,055mm long, 1,745mm wide, 1,430mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,540mm.
FEATURES
Both vehicles are on par with safety kit. Anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, dual front, side and curtain airbags, as well as ISOFIX mountings, are part of the deal in both vehicles. The Volkswagen earned five stars from EuroNCAP (2017) and the Peugeot received four stars (2019).
In the Peugeot, standard fare is generous. The list includes a multi-function steering wheel, automatic LED headlights, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear parking sensors with reverse camera, push-button start, a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 3D instrument cluster, voice recognition and two USB ports. Cloth upholstery is the default fitment. It costs R365,900.
The Polo Life starts at R350,000 on the dot. It also has a standard cloth interior. Basic kit is not scant. It offers USB Type C connectivity ports, a 6.5-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, park distance control (front and rear), cruise control, LED headlamps, manual air-conditioning, multi-function steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers.
Our test unit sported a few options: a panoramic sunroof (R14,500); uprated IQ lighting system with matrix LED headlamps (R15,500); the Discover Media package which adds navigation, voice control and inductive charging (R20,600); reverse camera (R5,300); keyless-start and locking added R5,900. All that takes the final tally to R411,800, a sum most would describe as pricey.
The Peugeot has a five-year/100,000km warranty and three-year/60,000km service plan. The Volkswagen has a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan. In both vehicles, the service plan can be upgraded to a maintenance plan.
VERDICT
This is the trickiest shootout conclusion we have had to pen in a while. The Peugeot 208 is extremely charming, with its attractive styling, fizzy motor, high level of kit, competitive price and superior warranty. Its nuances are not deal-breakers by any means.
The factors that would steer you away? Nothing new, really: a smaller dealer network, as well as those long-standing reservations about resale value and parts availability. In the case of that last point, the brand claims to have made great strides.
Be that as it may, the footprint of Volkswagen in SA – and the fact that the Polo is built in the country – goes a long way to assuage concerns about service and parts. It is the more conventional of the duo, with a roomier cabin, larger dimensions and the feel of a larger vehicle. Options are costly, however, and the as-tested price of our car would open buyers up to a whole range of bigger offerings. There is also that notion of the Polo being high up on thieves’ priority lists.
Yes, the Volkswagen Polo Life is the immediate choice for most. But by the end of the test week, we had cultivated a rather soft spot for the endearing 208 Allure. You are probably not going to buy it, but at least give it a good, hard look before making the final call.
