×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

WATCH | Marvel at the manufacture of a Porsche 911 GT3

28 March 2022 - 08:37 By Motoring Reporter

In something that resembles a Gran Turismo intro movie, Porsche has released a rather mesmerising timelapse video that traces the construction of a 911 GT3.

From its abstract beginnings being cobbled together by giant robotic arms through to the painting process and painstaking production line fitting and fettling, this four-minute clip offers a fascinating glimpse at what goes into making one of these incredible supercars.

As a bonus, you also get to witness its first sideways drift on the test track. Grab a coffee, hit the play button and get lost in the seldom seen art of manufacturing. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Land Rover Defender 110

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the Land Rover Defender 110.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Renault Clio

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the fifth-generation Renault Clio.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | What a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car is like around the track

It's been over a week since TimesLIVE Motoring competed in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup race held at Killarney International Raceway. And while we ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weaker supply steers buyers towards higher-mileage used cars news
  2. Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash Motorsport
  3. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  4. Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying Motorsport
  5. Hamilton gutted after salvaging single point from Saudi Arabian F1 GP Motorsport

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule