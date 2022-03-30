Convenience, connectivity, safety: Tap into Toyota Connect for big benefits

At the time of introduction, TSAM was the only manufacturer in SA to offer a mobile application fully integrated with manufacturer and dealer systems. It also became the first organisation — the world over — to offer the convergence of Wi-Fi and connectivity features in one package across the model range.

Andrew Kirby, CEO of TSAM, remains proud of such a useful offering to the SA car-buying public.

“Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of how connected technologies can enhance their lives, and our task as a forward-thinking organisation is to evolve in tandem with market expectations,” he says.

“The importance of telematics and telecommunications in tomorrow’s vehicles cannot be overstated.”

Toyota Connect was made possible by way of a partnership with Altron, a subsidiary of Netstar and Vodacom Business. Altron jointly designed and developed the bespoke technology platform with Toyota.

Benefits galore

The benefits of Toyota Connect can be grouped into three main areas:

1. Connectivity

From a connectivity point of view, every new Toyota and Lexus comes standard with in-car Wi-Fi — including a one-off allocation of 15GB free data (SA only) upon activation. Thereafter, customers can top up using Toyota Connect or their banking apps.

2. Convenience

When it comes to convenience, the maintenance department reminds customers when their vehicles are due for servicing, factoring in all the back-end elements when you book directly on the My Toyota application.