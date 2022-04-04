WATCH | Trolley-riding truck surfer gives it horns down the N1

You see many strange and wonderful things in everyday Mzansi. And one of the whackiest sights we've stumbled upon in 2022 is this bizarre video clip of a man in a trolley catching a ride on the back of a petrol tanker — in the pouring rain — down the N1 outside Pretoria. Shared on Twitter by social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee, this video was apparently filmed at the weekend when heavy rains battered the Gauteng province.