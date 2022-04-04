×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

WATCH | Trolley-riding truck surfer gives it horns down the N1

04 April 2022 - 13:19 By Motoring Reporter

You see many strange and wonderful things in everyday Mzansi. And one of the whackiest sights we've stumbled upon in 2022 is this bizarre video clip of a man in a trolley catching a ride on the back of a petrol tanker — in the pouring rain — down the N1 outside Pretoria. Shared on Twitter by social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee, this video was apparently filmed at the weekend when heavy rains battered the Gauteng province. 

MORE:

These were SA's 20 best-selling new vehicles in March

Despite supply constraints caused by global component shortages, new-vehicle sales in SA continued to fly in March.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock

You’re probably not going to see a Toyota Cressida among the displays at a swanky concourse d’elegance event any time soon. Unless, of course, the ...
Motoring
5 days ago

The party's finally over for the Ford Fiesta in SA

The hatchback and sedan models have been discontinued in SA after a 28-year run
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk news
  2. The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch New Models
  3. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  4. Convenience, connectivity, safety: Tap into Toyota Connect for big benefits Features
  5. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails