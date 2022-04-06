Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI

While Volkswagen was not the first manufacturer to use the GTI acronym, many will argue that it made the arrangement of letters famous.

Nobody can dispute the success of the Golf GTI – lauded as the creator of the hot hatchback category – with a famed reputation forged over eight generations.

In July 2013 the seventh-generation Golf GTI arrived on local shores. Today it remains a sought-after purchase on the pre-owned market. This guide focusses on the GTI in entirety and excludes the GTD and R.

Manual was still a choice

At launch, it carried a price of R368,300 for the manual, while the dual-clutch automatic (DSG) went for R382,800. Of course, there was an options list (there always is when it comes to German marques); but even if you forewent extras, the core ingredients of the GTI seemed enough to keep aficionados happy.

Compared to the sixth-generation model, it is 42kg lighter, with more torque (350Nm compared to 280Nm). The 162kW output was exactly double that of the original Golf GTI and 7kW more than the outgoing vehicle. It was all courtesy of the EA888 motor, wielding a 1,984cc displacement, turbocharged and employing a dual-injection system. Adding lightness was part of the agenda in this department, with the engine using a weight-optimised crankshaft, a plastic oil pan and aluminium screws.