Local collector claims only 2020 Ford GT on the African continent

When it comes to the world of exotic cars the second-generation Ford GT ranks highly.

First revealed in 2015 this rakish supercar instantly became the fastest and most advanced Ford ever produced and served as a sort of rolling test bed for new technologies and ideas for future vehicles across the Blue Oval's line-up. At its heart lies a twin-turbocharged 3.5l EcoBoost V6 motor tuned to muscle out a staggering 492kW and 746Nm worth of torque.

Mounted amidships and visible through a glass cover, this multi-cylinder engine allows the Ford GT to go from standstill to 100km/h in 3.0-seconds and reach a top speed of 350km/h. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The pinnacle of Ford engineering and design, the Ford GT was built to emulate the success of the original Ford GT40, specifically at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966 where the GT40 secured one of its most famous victories of all time with a 1-2-3 photo finish. Incredibly, and despite a very short development period, the latest Ford GT won Le Mans exactly half a century later, in 2016, cementing it as a motorsport legend in its own right.