5 cheap and frugal used cars that won’t cause pain at the pumps

Though having the means to own a vehicle is something we certainly shouldn’t take for granted, it’s a particularly tough time to be a motorist in SA. Not only is the cost of purchasing a car on the rise, but the price of fuel is at an all-time high, with a litre of 95-octane petrol costing in excess of R21 inland.

To make matters worse, Russia’s military action in Ukraine is expected to move international oil prices even higher in the coming weeks, which will ultimately have a nasty knock-on effect on local fuel prices. So, what can you do to cut your costs?

Since AutoTrader’s database uniquely drills down to variant level and provides live market data, we decided to pick out the most fuel-efficient variants from the list of on average cheapest used cars over the first two months of 2022. As SA’s largest and most advanced motoring marketplace, AutoTrader lists car prices at scale so is able to provide the most accurate live data on the market.