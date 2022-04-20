BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series

Contrasting visuals

With its oversized chrome grille, massive circular emblem and slanted gaze, the P-Series owns a formidable game face. Many have described the overall stylistic execution as derivative of large American pick-up trucks. It is an approach that works rather well for this GWM, earning stares of admiration from fellow road users.

People stared at the Peugeot too, largely for the novelty of seeing the iconic lion logo on a vehicle of this nature. Against the GWM, it has a demure character, erring on the nondescript side. If the badges were blocked, you would never immediately associate it with stunners like the 2008 crossover, for example.

Interior decorating

Thankfully, the Peugeot DNA is very much evident in the design of the cabin. Cues like the piano-key switchgear panel and compact, square-edged steering wheel show kinship with the passenger cars line-up. But there are giveaways to the Changan origins.

Certain buttons (and fonts) have an unfamiliar look and feel. There are flimsy elements to be noted, hard plastics and a truly awful infotainment system. It is a 10-inch touchscreen unit lacking in user-friendliness: the layout is confusing and it does not respond to inputs as crisply as one would want. Some aspects are downright silly. When the 360º camera display is engaged, the volume adjustment becomes inactive.

Our P-Series test unit had more than 20,000km on the odometer. Apart from a slight sheen on the seat and steering wheel, courtesy of media butts and hands, it still looked tidy, with only a good detailing required to bring back that new lustre. That certainly augurs well for sentiments around durability of fit and finish.

There is no denying the GWM is the plusher of the two. Its seating position is more car-like, the materials are of superior quality, with supple leatherette and panels with a richly-textured veneer. Yes, there are some parts that feel a little cheaper than one would like, but for the price the ambience is more than acceptable. It has a nine-inch touchscreen, with Mandarin subtitles that cannot be switched off. A charming nod to its nationality? The system, while easier to use and with a clearer display than the Peugeot Landtrek unit, is not as sorted as the SYNC3 system in a Ford Ranger, for comparison.