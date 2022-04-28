SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro vs Haval H6

Ask any seasoned motoring scribe about their first Chinese car experience and the story is likely to be an amusing one. Early examples hailing from the country were usually met with derision — with styling that was clearly ripped-off; substandard interior quality, poor refinement and the general sense that you were getting a product that would not last a fortnight.

Oh, how we sniggered at early entrants like the Chery QQ3 and Great Wall Motors (GWM) Steed. Yes, they were cheap (but for good reason). And their safety credentials left much to be desired. There were other shockers, from various brands (many short-lived); like Hafei, GoNow, Meiya, Foton and DFSK, among other handles.

But nobody seems to be laughing at the Chinese in 2022. Manufacturers like Haval, positioned as the upmarket end of GWM, have set local sales charts ablaze. And the latest wares from Chery, now reinvented with a new brand identity, are not to be scoffed at. This week we are zoning-in on two contenders with sights set on the C-segment sport-utility vehicle (SUV) market. The Tiggo 8 Pro and H6 are bringing the fight to nemeses from Germany, Japan, France and South Korea — and in impressive fashion.

Our testers range in price from R504,900 (H6 4WD Luxury) to R546,900 (Tiggo 8 Pro Executive). The latter vehicle represents the highest tier in its range, while the H6 has a flagship in the form of the Super Luxury grade, costing R539,900.