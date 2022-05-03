This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles
Another month, another uneasy shift in fuel prices. Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday announced that the price of petrol will on Wednesday decrease by 12c/l inland and 15c/l at the coast. The wholesale price of diesel will increase from between 88c/l to 98c/l depending on the grade and zone (inland or coastal).
Meanwhile the government's reduction of the general fuel levy (GFL) by R1.50 remains in place but will return to normal at the end of May going into June. Taking this all into account we decided to take a step back and see how these figures will directly affect your next fill-up.
From bakkies and people-carriers to budget hatchbacks and SUVs here is a long list of some of SA's most popular vehicles and how much you'll spend levelling off their tanks*.
Toyota Hilux Double Cab
An enviable performer on the local sales chart, the evergreen Hilux Double Cab merges bulletproof reliability with strong performance both on the road and off. Fitted with a generous 80l tank, petrol variants will cost R1,747 to fill inland and R1,687 at the coast. Diesel variants come in at R1,765 and R1,722 respectively.
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Launched at the end of 2021, the Corolla Cross has been a real sales success for the Toyota brand — the fuel-efficient hybrid model proving particularly popular with cash-strapped consumers. Equipped with a 36l petrol tank this crossover will cost you R786 to fill to the brim inland and R759 at the coast.
Volkswagen Polo Vivo
With its strong street cred and low running costs the home-grown Polo Vivo remains a popular choice for the young and the young at heart. Filling up its 45l petrol tank will relieve your wallet of R983 inland and R949 at the coast.
Toyota Hiace Ses'fikile
Love it or hate it, the Ses'fikile helps to mobilise our nation's workforce every day. Buried beneath its angular bodywork you'll find a capacious 70l fuel tank. Petrol versions cost R1,529 to fill up inland and R1,476 at the coast. The diesel variant commands R1,551 inland and R1,506 at the coast.
Isuzu D-Max Double Cab
Built at Isuzu’s Gqeberha plant, the new seventh-generation D-Max (formerly known as the KB) features aggressive exterior styling, increased power and much-improved safety and technology. There are no petrol models on offer meaning that a 70l tank of diesel will set you back R1,551 inland and R1,506 at the coast.
Nissan NP200
This tough little workhorse is a firm favourite of small-business owners who need a reliable bakkie that can get the job done with low operating costs. Despite its compact size the NP200 holds a 50l fuel tank. Filling up a petrol variant costs R1,092 inland and R1,055 at the coast with the more frugal diesel setting you back R1,108 and R1,076 respectively.
Toyota Starlet
Though it's nothing more than a rebadged Suzuki Baleno, the Toyota Starlet is a firm local favourite thanks to its peppy performance, miserly fuel consumption and rather spacious interior. Its 37l petrol tank costs R808 to fill inland and R780 at the coast.
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Another rebadged Suzuki stealing Suzuki's sales thunder, the Urban Cruiser is a neat little compact crossover that's good to drive, affordable to own and regularly found at the sharp end of SA's monthly new car sales list. With a 48l petrol tank it costs R1,048 to fill up inland and R1,012 at the coast.
Suzuki Swift
The little Suzuki Swift merges quirky looks with a modern cabin that's well equipped and reasonably spacious. It also has a reputation for being reliable, which helps keep its maintenance costs down to a minimum. Fitted with a 37l petrol tank this likable hatchback costs R808 to fill inland and R780 at the coast.
Ford Ranger Double Cab
Though the current-generation Ford Ranger Double Cab is set to be replaced towards the end of 2022, it still remains a firm favourite among bakkie lovers looking for an alternative to the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max. All derivatives are powered by diesel engines fed by 80l fuel tanks. Bank on spending R1,765 inland and R1,722 at the coast.
Renault Kwid
Despite our misgivings, the chintzy little Renault Kwid continues to sell by the bucketload. Safety standards might be dire but at least the fuel tank is a paltry 28l. This means it only costs R612 to fill inland and R591 at the coast, making it the cheapest on this list.
Haval Jolion
The handsome Haval Jolion offers a lot of bang for your buck with ample interior space, a turbocharged petrol engine and plenty of standard features — no wonder we see so many on our roads. Its 55-litre tank costs R1,201 to fill inland and R1,159 at the coast.
Ford EcoSport
Even though it's getting a bit long in the tooth, the EcoSport continues to sell well for the Blue Oval thanks to its smart exterior styling, decent ground clearance and fine road manners. Equipped with a 52l tank the petrol variants will cost you R1,136 to fill inland and R1,097 at the coast. The diesel model will set you back R1,152 and R1,119 respectively.
Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up
The old-school Scorpio Pik-Up is a no-nonsense workhorse that appeals to those who put functionality over thrills and frippery. It's powered by a dependable diesel engine that drinks from a 60l tank. Filling up inland will cost you R1,330 and R1,291 at the coast.
Hyundai Venue
Extrovert styling and a genuinely good driving experience make the Venue a worthy rival to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross. Petrol engines rule the range and all are paired to a 45l tank that will cost R983 to fill inland and R950 at the coast.
(*Calculations worked out using adjusted May 4 prices for 95 ULP — R21,84 inland and R21,09 coastal — and wholesale Diesel 50 PPM — R22,16 inland and R21,52 at the coast.)