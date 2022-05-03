This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles

Another month, another uneasy shift in fuel prices. Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday announced that the price of petrol will on Wednesday decrease by 12c/l inland and 15c/l at the coast. The wholesale price of diesel will increase from between 88c/l to 98c/l depending on the grade and zone (inland or coastal).

Meanwhile the government's reduction of the general fuel levy (GFL) by R1.50 remains in place but will return to normal at the end of May going into June. Taking this all into account we decided to take a step back and see how these figures will directly affect your next fill-up.

From bakkies and people-carriers to budget hatchbacks and SUVs here is a long list of some of SA's most popular vehicles and how much you'll spend levelling off their tanks*.