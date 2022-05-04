SEVEN-SEATER SHOOT-OUT | Isuzu MU-X vs Ford Everest

Getting inside

It seems hard to believe the Everest is three years shy of a decade. The cabin of the model still looks and feels contemporary. Tactile quality was never really a criticism before, nor is it on this occasion. Nice-to-touch plastics and soft touchpoints do well to disguise this product owes its roots to a commercial vehicle.

Compared to its predecessor, which took the baton from the Chevrolet Trailblazer, the new MU-X is a significant leap in terms of interior ambience. We liked its supple leatherette upholstery, which extended to the upper section of the dashboard and on either side of the centre stack. Its layout is modern, with novel details such as a row of silver switchgear resembling the keys on a piano.

The nine-inch touchscreen is (literally) an inch larger than that of the Ford. But it is bested by the overall display, capability and overall ease-of-use offered by the Blue Oval SYNC3 system, comprising navigation and voice control, which the MU-X does without. Another ace for Ford is the integration of a smartphone-based application, allowing for remote starting, temperature pre-programming and more. Both vehicles’ infotainment setups support Android Auto and Apple Car Play, both have keyless-entry and start functionality.

Standard amenities in either includes a reversing camera, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, Bluetooth and climate control. The audio system in the Ford is a 10-speaker system, with eight in the Isuzu. While the MU-X LSE has blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, the Everest XLT does not.

The basics of anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control and traction control are covered in both models, as are seven airbags. When ANCAP tested the Everest in 2015, it earned five stars. The MU-X received five stars from the organisation in 2020.