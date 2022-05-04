×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

These were SA’s top-selling cars in April

Toyota had a quieter month due to its flooded factory, while Suzuki raced up the charts

04 May 2022 - 10:34 By Denis Droppa

The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal caused supply chain disruptions and the temporary closure of Toyota SA’s Durban factory, leading to new vehicle sales in April dropping to 37,107 units compared to 50,607 the month before...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA New Models
  2. These are the top-selling cars around the world news
  3. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  4. This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles Features
  5. The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South ... news

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa