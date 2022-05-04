These were SA’s top-selling cars in April
Toyota had a quieter month due to its flooded factory, while Suzuki raced up the charts
04 May 2022 - 10:34
The flooding in KwaZulu-Natal caused supply chain disruptions and the temporary closure of Toyota SA’s Durban factory, leading to new vehicle sales in April dropping to 37,107 units compared to 50,607 the month before...
