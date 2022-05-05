×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Tough times

On a budget? Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA

Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems, says Phuti Mpyane

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
05 May 2022 - 12:26

On a budget. Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA​. Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA New Models
  2. SA is most dangerous country to drive in, claims survey news
  3. This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles Features
  4. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  5. The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South ... news

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart