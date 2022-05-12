Seven of the best looking hot hatches to ever hit the streets

The hatchback is nearly 50 years old, but sometimes we need to let go of the timing equipment and tap into the base attractions of cars, such as looks. Aesthetics are right up there, if not the first hook.

Granted, any hot hatch can be transformed into a thing of racing beauty with after-sales mods, but there’s always risk of a chintzy-looking result. Motorsport has inspired some mesmerising designs over the years. This batch rolled off the factory floors with just the right amount of attitude.